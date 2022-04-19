Wilmington City Council considers five-story office building purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday’s Wilmington City Council agenda includes plans for transportation center office renovations, stormwater repairs and new office space for city employees.

TL;DR: May 2022 could see the start of renovations for transportation center offices and improvements for Clear Run Branch. The city will also consider plans to buy a five-story office building at N. 3rd Street, and they continue to work with the NCDOT on pedestrian improvements.

The council will meet on April 19 at 6:30 p.m., and anybody can watch online via the city website.

The Wilmington Multi-Modal Transportation Center Phase 1B construction to begin

Upon the passing of the related ordinance and resolutions, the city would enter an agreement with the Paragon Building Corporation to renovate the existing 525 North 4th Street historic building for office space. These renovations are planned to begin in May 2022 and would last approximately 10 months. In the city’s plans, these renovations are known as the Wilmington Multi-Modal Transportation Center Phase 1B.

In total, contract awards $3,144,446 to the company for construction. In addition to other funds for the project, New Hanover County and the city would both contribute $165,793, and the WMPO would contribute $1,873,469 towards that contract. The WMPO funding comes from federal sources and is passed through the NCDOT.

City to purchase office building at corner of 3rd Street and Chestnut Street

With council approval, the city will purchase the five-floor office building on 115 N. 3rd Street and 210 Chestnut Street. With the growing population in the area and city staff in office, the city would purchase the building for $11,025,000 from the general fund to provide for office space for current and future employees.

Construction to begin for Clear Run Branch and College Acres Drive improvements

If passed, a construction contract would be awarded to East Coast Contracting for $7,717,120.36. Per a City of Wilmington Resolution, that would pay for:

“College Acres Drive drainage improvements, street resurfacing, and a sidewalk; Concrete box culverts to convey Clear Run Branch flowing under College Acres Dr. and Mallard St. Clear Run Branch stream channel and floodplain restoration including vegetation planting.”

Construction would begin in May and likely last for an entire year.

Multi-use path plans laid out for 17th street

The city also plans for pedestrian improvements on 17 Street between Harbour Drive and Shipyard Blvd. With $734,000 from the NCDOT and $183,500 from the city, a 10′ wide multi use path on that section of 17th Street would be built, and the intersection with Shipyard Blvd would receive pedestrian-friendly improvements.

