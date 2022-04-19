Wilmington Art Collective to hold inaugural “Elements of Nature” exhibition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Art Collective will hold their inaugural exhibition at the 908 Castle Street gallery on Friday, April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. The “Elements of Nature” exhibit is also part of the Fourth Friday Gallery Walk.

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP on the Wilmington Art Collective website.

“Our inaugural exhibition is in celebration of Earth Day. We have all created art in our own styles with the parameter that blue and green paint colors needed to be used in the painting. The exhibition opening will take place at The Studio by Ella Friberg. This is a working studio and gallery space with the mission to cultivate a space for gathering, connecting, and experiencing the transformative power of creating art,” writes gallery owner Ella Friberg in a release.

Eight artists comprise the Wilmington Art Collective which aims to strengthen and support the local arts scene. You can learn more about the Studio by Ella Friberg online.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.