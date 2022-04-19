Wave Transit lifts mask mandate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Passengers don’t have to wear face masks when riding Wave Transit buses, according to a tweet posted Tuesday.

A court ruling on Monday effectively ended the mask mandate for public transportation.

Despite the ruling, according to the tweet, customers and staff are encouraged to continue wearing masks on buses and at Wave facilities.

Officials noted that cleaning and disinfection protocols will continue for everyone’s benefit and signage regarding masks will be updated as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.