Volunteers to gather for Work on Wilmington initiative

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leadership Wilmington Class of 2022 will work with 100s of volunteers on almost 30 projects for “Work on Wilmington” on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers work for just four hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to complete projects across New Hanover County.

According to a chamber release, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce created the initiative to educate leaders while completing projects for the community. The initiative follows the formula of a model used in over 50 other cities in the country.

“Work On Wilmington works in partnership with community organizations and agencies to create meaningful, hands-on service projects that improve the quality of life and achieve tangible results,” writes the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce in a release.

You can still sign up to volunteer for the initiative, but some of the “volunteer goodies” and food are not guaranteed.

