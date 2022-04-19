Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Volunteers to gather for Work on Wilmington initiative

A bunch of tulips
A bunch of tulips(Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leadership Wilmington Class of 2022 will work with 100s of volunteers on almost 30 projects for “Work on Wilmington” on Saturday, April 23. Volunteers work for just four hours from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to complete projects across New Hanover County.

According to a chamber release, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce created the initiative to educate leaders while completing projects for the community. The initiative follows the formula of a model used in over 50 other cities in the country.

“Work On Wilmington works in partnership with community organizations and agencies to create meaningful, hands-on service projects that improve the quality of life and achieve tangible results,” writes the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce in a release.

You can still sign up to volunteer for the initiative, but some of the “volunteer goodies” and food are not guaranteed.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Fire erupts at Family Dollar store in New Hanover County
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash

Latest News

The Bellamy Mansion
Bellamy Mansion Museum to host “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series
Leland Town Hall
Leland Town Council approves FY 2022-2023 budget, puts funds towards Founders Park
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy watches, fine jewelry for student graduation
People gather at the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department to honor Ron
N.C. bridge named after Bladen County’s first fallen firefighter