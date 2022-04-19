Senior Connect
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash

Richard William Dunn
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man had an apparent change of heart after allegedly robbing a store in New Hanover County on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Family Dollar located at 2616 Castle Hayne Road shortly after 1 p.m. where they arrested Richard William Dunn, 63.

“Dunn entered the Family Dollar and was hanging around the cash register,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The store clerk asked if she could help Dunn with anything, Dunn pulled out a handgun from his pocket and demanded cash. Once he received the cash from the clerk, he walked out the door.

“Shortly thereafter, Dunn came back in the store laid the cash on the counter and stated, ‘I can’t do this,’ and again left the store.”

Dunn was attempting to get back in his vehicle when deputies arrived.

Dunn was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and booked under a $75,000 bond.

