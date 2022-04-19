Shallotte weather radar may be out of commission for up to two months when moved

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - After years of dealing with a blindspot caused by pine trees, the National Weather Service’s radar in Shallotte will finally find a new home.

“This is perfect timing to start this process of getting this from here to wherever point B is going to be,” said warning coordination meteorologist Steven Pfaff.

The Shallotte radar has been in the same location for about 30 years. At the time it was built, it was the perfect spot for a radar. To detect rainfall, hail or other data, the radar sends out pulses at different heights and listens for what bounces back. Over the years, pine trees across the street from the radar have grown to towering heights, blocking pulses at lower levels.

“When you have a puzzle, you want all of the pieces there,” said Pfaff. “It’s very frustrating when don’t you have all the pieces of a puzzle and you want to see a complete picture.”

The pine trees impacting the radar are on 19 different properties. Trimming them would just be a band-aid as the trees that aren’t a problem now will be in the future. The National Weather Service says an impact study conducted years ago made it clear that the only logical solution is to find a new location.

That new location has to check off a laundry list of requirements. To find three reasonable options, NWS could be searching for years.

“[We’re looking for] a site where you have at least 1,200 feet of a radius of clearing and also no objects within 1,000 feet in height,” said Pfaff. “We also have to take into account topographical things and see how it impacts our partners and, of course, environmental impacts.”

The National Weather Service’s Radar Operations Center is working with a third party to identify three potential locations. It could take three years to choose a final location before any moving is done.

In reality, not much of the existing radar would move to the new location. The NWS says the new radar will have a new tower and dome while spare parts are used for some of the structure. One of the only pieces on the existing radar that will relocate is the radar’s antenna. Any extra parts from the existing radar will go into storage.

In all, the move will take six to eight weeks to complete, leaving the Shallotte radar out of commission for that time.

“We would have coverage from the adjacent radars in Columbia, Charleston, Raleigh and Moorehead City to kind of fill in that gap while that process is going on,” said Pfaff. “We’re also told there would be no downtime during the hurricane season.”

The move will cost NWS about $5.5 million. That will cover labor, new parts and the equipment needed to pull off the project.

