A Safe Place hosts Happy Hour at Wrightsville Beach Brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Safe Place is holding a Happy Hour fundraising event for A Safe Place at Wrightsville Beach Brewery on Tuesday April 19th from 6p.m. to 9 p.m. to help prevent human trafficking.

Proceeds from every purchase of “Wilmywood Wit” will donate $1 to A Safe Place to aid survivors of sex trafficking in the community.

The event will have live music, giveaways, volunteer signup opportunities, and an educational table.

Interested parties can learn more about A Safe Place and their mission online.

