Runners from the Port City participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon

By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOSTON, M.A. (WECT) - The 126th Annual Boston Marathon kicked off on Monday, drawing almost 30,000 runners to the city.

Of those 30,000 runners, there were about 30 from the Port City.

“There’s a huge community not only that are here running the race from Wilmington,” said Runner and WECT Part-Time Meteorologist Colin Hackman. “But people who hope to do it one day, people who have done it before, they put their eyes on Boston as the Super Bowl of running.”

Hackman is an avid runner. You have to be to participate in the Boston Marathon, because it’s a race you have to qualify for.

Even his coach from Wilmington, Tim Clifford, ran alongside him. He finished in record time, even after facing some health issues of his own.

“This is his first marathon since 2019,”' Hackman said. “He did great, he ran 2:37.”

Hackman finished in 2 hours, 58 minutes, and 47 seconds. He was hoping to finish this year’s race with a new personal record, but ran into some trouble before the finish line.

“The marathon is a tricky sport,” he said. “you have to respect the distance. So, I was feeling good until about mile 17, then the wheels came off. About 5 miles later, my foot got clipped. I went down and scraped my hand, and my knee, and my backside pretty good.”

Even though he took a tumble, he got back up, and finished the race strong.

Hackman has already qualified for the 2023 Boston Marathon. He says he learns more from his failures than anything else.

“I really haven’t learned anything in my life from my success,” he said. “It’s the failures that we rip experience from and are able to move on and learn from.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

