Police close intersection because of fire at Family Dollar store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic is being diverted away from the site of a fire at the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Wooster Street and S17th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke can be seen blowing across Wooster Street at 5 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene and police have closed the road to traffic in both directions.

An official spokesperson with WFD said no one was injured. No information is available at this time about how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

