Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police close intersection because of fire at Family Dollar store

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic is being diverted away from the site of a fire at the Family Dollar store at the intersection of Wooster Street and S17th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke can be seen blowing across Wooster Street at 5 p.m.

Fire crews are on the scene and police have closed the road to traffic in both directions.

An official spokesperson with WFD said no one was injured. No information is available at this time about how the fire started.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy watches, fine jewelry for student graduation
Cucalorus has made it onto the list for a record breaking 12 years in a row
MovieMaker magazine names Cucalorus to 2022 top 50 worth the entry fee
Proceeds from every purchase of “Wilmywood Wit” will donate $1 to A Safe Place to aid survivors...
A Safe Place hosts Happy Hour at Wrightsville Beach Brewery
ILM revokes mask mandate following court ruling
Travelers celebrate lifting of mask mandate on public transportation