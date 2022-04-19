N.C. bridge named after Bladen County’s first fallen firefighter

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 87 twin bridges over Reedy Meadow Swamp north of Dublin have been officially named the Ronald Phillip Allen Jr. Bridge.

Known as Ron by the community, he was killed in a car accident while marking fire hydrants on N.C. 87 in September 2006. Now, 16 years later, people from his family, the NCDOT, Bladen County and the Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department to honor him.

Last year, a resolution to rename the bridge in honor of Ron stated, “Ron was a devoted and loving father, husband, son… and was dedicated to community service, serving 18 years as a certified firefighter, an officer of the Tar Heel Fire Department and member of the Board of Directors.”

Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department (NCDOT Southern Coast)

People gather to celebrate and honor Ron (NCDOT Southern Coast)

