Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. bridge named after Bladen County’s first fallen firefighter

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 87 twin bridges over Reedy Meadow Swamp north of Dublin have been officially named the Ronald Phillip Allen Jr. Bridge.

Known as Ron by the community, he was killed in a car accident while marking fire hydrants on N.C. 87 in September 2006. Now, 16 years later, people from his family, the NCDOT, Bladen County and the Sheriff’s Office gathered at the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department to honor him.

Last year, a resolution to rename the bridge in honor of Ron stated, “Ron was a devoted and loving father, husband, son… and was dedicated to community service, serving 18 years as a certified firefighter, an officer of the Tar Heel Fire Department and member of the Board of Directors.”

Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department
Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department(NCDOT Southern Coast)
People gather to celebrate and honor Ron
People gather to celebrate and honor Ron(NCDOT Southern Coast)
Bladen Co. bridge could be named after county’s first fallen firefighter

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses

Latest News

Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy watches, fine jewelry for student graduation
Cucalorus has made it onto the list for a record breaking 12 years in a row
MovieMaker magazine names Cucalorus to 2022 top 50 worth the entry fee
Police close intersection because of fire at Family Dollar store
Proceeds from every purchase of “Wilmywood Wit” will donate $1 to A Safe Place to aid survivors...
A Safe Place hosts Happy Hour at Wrightsville Beach Brewery
ILM revokes mask mandate following court ruling
Travelers celebrate lifting of mask mandate on public transportation