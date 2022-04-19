Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NASCAR driver visits Wrightsville Beach

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez and crew chief Travis Mack toured with sailors from the U.S. Coast...
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez and crew chief Travis Mack toured with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard Station, Wrightsville Beach as part of the six-stop Mission 600 tour(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A familiar face from the NASCAR circuit met with crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Wrightsville Beach Tuesday morning.

Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Daniel Suarez and crew chief Travis Mack visited as part of the six-stop “Mission 600″ tour to honor men and women in the military.

The Mission 600 is a series of interactive educational visits held for some of NASCAR’s top drivers.

At today’s visit, Suarez and Mack toured with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard Station, and watched rescue gear demonstrations before boarding one of the fleet’s 45-foot response boats for an at-sea demonstration of its capabilities.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire...
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders
Darius Rucker coming to Wilmington in 2022
Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August

Latest News

The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses
Passengers no longer have to wear face masks when riding Wave Transit buses, effective...
Wave Transit lifts mask mandate
ILM revokes mask mandate following court ruling
People gather at the Tar Heel Volunteer Fire Department to honor Ron
N.C. bridge named after Bladen County’s first fallen firefighter