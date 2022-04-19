NASCAR driver visits Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A familiar face from the NASCAR circuit met with crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Station at Wrightsville Beach Tuesday morning.

Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Daniel Suarez and crew chief Travis Mack visited as part of the six-stop “Mission 600″ tour to honor men and women in the military.

The Mission 600 is a series of interactive educational visits held for some of NASCAR’s top drivers.

At today’s visit, Suarez and Mack toured with sailors from the U.S. Coast Guard Station, and watched rescue gear demonstrations before boarding one of the fleet’s 45-foot response boats for an at-sea demonstration of its capabilities.

