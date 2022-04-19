Man charged in Chadbourn stabbing

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is accused of stabbing another man over the weekend, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that deputies responded to the 1500 block of Broadway Street in Chadbourn shortly before midnight Saturday. A 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation.

Michael Joseph Tubbs, 42, was arrested and charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office says two other men were injured in the incident and a vehicle’s windshield was damaged.

