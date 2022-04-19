Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged in Chadbourn stabbing

Michael Joseph Tubbs, 42, was arrested and charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to...
Michael Joseph Tubbs, 42, was arrested and charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is accused of stabbing another man over the weekend, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say that deputies responded to the 1500 block of Broadway Street in Chadbourn shortly before midnight Saturday. A 59-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after an altercation.

Michael Joseph Tubbs, 42, was arrested and charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s office says two other men were injured in the incident and a vehicle’s windshield was damaged.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two confirmed fatalities following River Road wreck
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire...
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders
Darius Rucker coming to Wilmington in 2022
Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

A bunch of tulips
Volunteers to gather for Work on Wilmington initiative
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
Elements of Nature exhibition details
Wilmington Art Collective to hold inaugural “Elements of Nature” exhibition
Items collected by the CCSO investigation
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following drug investigation