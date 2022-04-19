ILM revokes mask mandate following court ruling

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Following a court ruling Monday, travelers are no longer required to wear a face covering at Wilmington International Airport (ILM), effective immediately.

ILM posted the following notice on social media:

The TSA has released this statement regarding face mask use on airplanes: “Due to today’s (April 18, 2022) court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow (4/19/2022). CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. Monday’s court decision gives airports the option to choose whether or not to continue a mask mandate.

The guidelines note that individual airlines reserve the right to require them aboard their planes and travelers are asked to refer to the requirements of the airline with which they are flying.

The rule changes apply to more than just air travel, public transportation systems are also no longer required to ask passengers to wear masks.

For Mario Williams and Lynn Taylor, who flew into Wilmington Tuesday said they made the choice to wear a mask on their flight from Minnesota.

“We did not have to, but we did wear our masks,” Williams said.

A lot of the debate surrounding masks has come down to personal choice and responsibility, Williams said at this point, he believes it should be up to the individual in most cases.

“I think personal choice, but if you know you’re sick, definitely put a mask on,” he said.

