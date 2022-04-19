Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

High school teacher’s drag performance for students draws controversy

A teacher at a Wisconsin high school performed in drag for students, drawing support and criticism from across the country. (SOURCE: WKOW)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) – A video of a drag performance has gone viral and is drawing both support and criticism from people across the country.

The performance wasn’t at a club or venue; it was at a Wisconsin high school staff talent show.

When Middleton High School teacher Matt Kashdan heard the school was bringing back their staff talent show this year, he says he knew a drag performance was what he wanted to do.

“I’m like, this opportunity could be cool to show my art, my version of art,” he said. “But it’s also a cool opportunity for me to show students like, who cares, just go be yourself.”

While the performance was fun, and the crowd ecstatic, not everyone was happy.

Kashdan said a concerned parent emailed the school about the performance shortly after and shared it on social media with a conservative media outlet, which drew criticism from all over.

“People were calling me a groomer, people were calling me a pedophile, people were calling me a narcissist,” Kashdan said. “It was homophobic.”

Kashdan said he had received the OK on the performance from an organizer ahead of time.

After the criticism, an official with the school district said that “going forward, staff performances will be vetted by a team, including an administrator.”

Even after loads of hate mail from people across the country, Kashdan said the amount of support he received from his students and the school district went beyond anything he could ever have imagined.

“The coolest thing was that when I went back to school after all of this media stuff had happened, all around the school there were these signs posted saying, ‘We support you, LGBTQ rights matter.’”

Kashdan said even after the ups and downs, he has no regrets.

“This whole experience honestly made me want to do drag more,” he said. “All this has done has, like I said before, just showed me the power of drag and how important it is for our community.”

Kashdan said he’ll continue to perform in drag at local venues going forward. He won’t be teaching at Middleton High School next year for reasons unrelated to the performance.

Copyright 2022 WKOW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Mullen is being held at the NHCSO Detention Center under a $300,000 bond
UPDATE: Police release name of shooting victim
Fire generic WHNS
One person dead after house fire in Brunswick County
Fire erupts at Family Dollar store in New Hanover County
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
Law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own, Sgt. Cameron Lemmons
Whiteville Police Department, community mourn the loss of an officer

Latest News

Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school ‘Satan club’ voted down by school board
Parents were up in arms at a school board meeting as an after-school Satan club proposal was...
After-school 'Satan club' voted down
Over 50 short films from 11 countries will be featured in film blocks throughout the three-day...
Uptilt Film Fest to be held May 20-22
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
2 months after Brittney Griner’s arrest in Russia, mystery surrounds her case