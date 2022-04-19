First Alert Forecast: chilly now but turning much warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 0.5 to 2.5 inches of rain fell across the Cape Fear Region Monday, including an official tally of 1.2 inches at Wilmington. Soaking, cleansing, and overall beneficial moisture! Especially when you consider that a sprawling high pressure system will keep rain from returning for at least a week...

In addition to the dryness, your First Alert Forecast features variety of temperatures. Cool weather fans will enjoy the middle 60s despite lots of sun Tuesday afternoon ahead of chilly upper 30s and lower 40s by first thing Wednesday. Meanwhile, warm weather fans may look forward to 70s and 80s late this week and over the weekend.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.