Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Employee pay increases passed by Brunswick County Commissioners

Employee pay increases passed by Brunswick County Commissioners
Employee pay increases passed by Brunswick County Commissioners(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -The Brunswick County Commissioners voted four to five to increase pay for those who work in Brunswick County, nearly unanimous with the exception of Commissioner Patricia Sykes.

The county will now spend nearly $1.85 million on increasing employee pay across the board after determining a pay plan to aid employees who work for the county.

The raise depends on the individual’s yearly salary, but the lowest paid residents can receive up to $30,000 per year while the highest-paid residents can earn nearly $282,000.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two confirmed fatalities; River Road closed after wreck
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire...
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders
Darius Rucker coming to Wilmington in 2022
Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

Around 30 runners from Wilmington participated in the 126th Boston Marathon.
Runners from the Port City participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon
Police sirens
Two confirmed fatalities; River Road closed after wreck
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills