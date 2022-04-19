Employee pay increases passed by Brunswick County Commissioners

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -The Brunswick County Commissioners voted four to five to increase pay for those who work in Brunswick County, nearly unanimous with the exception of Commissioner Patricia Sykes.

The county will now spend nearly $1.85 million on increasing employee pay across the board after determining a pay plan to aid employees who work for the county.

The raise depends on the individual’s yearly salary, but the lowest paid residents can receive up to $30,000 per year while the highest-paid residents can earn nearly $282,000.

