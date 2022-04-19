Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to buy watches, fine jewelry for student graduation

Teacher wants to gift her students with watches and jewelry for graduation
Community Classroom
Community Classroom(WECT)
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When adults reflect on their school graduations, most will remember high school and college. But a teacher at Wilmington Preparatory Academy is hoping her eighth grade students will remember their middle school graduation for a lifetime.

“I am seeking to gift my eighth grade students with a present they will not forget,” Amberly Wolf says on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects. “I have 13 students so I wanted to do something special since it is a smaller class. These students have worked extremely hard for the past 9 years to get to their 8th grade graduation.”

Wolf would like to give her students fine accessories.

“I believe giving the males watches will allow them to learn time efficiency and also allow them to look elegant at graduation and going into high school,” she says. “Gifting the females a fine piece of jewelry will assist them in seeing the support system they’ve had and how they are valued deeply.”

Ms. Wolf needs about $500. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the watches and jewelry and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Wolf’s project, click here.

