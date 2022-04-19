Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following drug investigation

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Russell Bay Fairley Jr. with drug-related crimes following a Vice-Narcotics Unit investigation.

According to a CCSO release, the investigation began after they received tips regarding drug activity on Tillman Avenue. Vice-Narcotics investigators watched the area and bought heroin and pills from the residence. Investigators then performed a search warrant with the assistance of the CCSO SWAT, Command staff and Patrol division at around 8 p.m. on April 13.

Officials collected marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine, and three guns during the search and arrested Fairley. Per the CCSO:

“Russell Bay Fairley Jr, 35, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances. His bond was set at $65,000.00 secured.”

Russell Bay Fairley Jr., 35 (Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

