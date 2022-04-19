Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following drug investigation

Items collected by the CCSO investigation
Items collected by the CCSO investigation(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office charged Russell Bay Fairley Jr. with drug-related crimes following a Vice-Narcotics Unit investigation.

According to a CCSO release, the investigation began after they received tips regarding drug activity on Tillman Avenue. Vice-Narcotics investigators watched the area and bought heroin and pills from the residence. Investigators then performed a search warrant with the assistance of the CCSO SWAT, Command staff and Patrol division at around 8 p.m. on April 13.

Officials collected marijuana, cocaine, buprenorphine, and three guns during the search and arrested Fairley. Per the CCSO:

“Russell Bay Fairley Jr, 35, was charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, PWISD Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances. His bond was set at $65,000.00 secured.”

A mugshot of a man which shows only his head and shoulders. He has a short moustache and wears...
Russell Bay Fairley Jr., 35(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two Wilmington men die in Brunswick County wreck
Fire erupts at Family Dollar store in New Hanover County
HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today
The complaint states that Shawn E. Good defrauded clients including retirees and a single...
SEC: Wilmington financial advisor ran Ponzi scheme that resulted in more than $2 million in losses
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash

Latest News

Law enforcement officers mourn the loss of one of their own, Sgt. Cameron Lemmons
Whiteville Police Department mourns the loss of an officer
Local non-profit hosts free family event at DREAMS of Wilmington
Brunswick Community College (Source: WECT)
Brunswick Community College invites the public to open house
You can watch the forum live via the NHC NAACP Facebook Page or via Zoom by registering with...
New Hanover County NAACP to hold virtual sheriff candidate forum Wednesday night
FILE
SC anti-vaccine mandate legislation headed to governor’s desk