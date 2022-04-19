City Council approves resolution to allow alcohol sales during downtown concert series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council has unanimously approved a resolution allowing the sale of alcohol for an upcoming series of downtown concerts.

The non-profit Downtown Business Alliance requested authorization allowing the group to use Chestnut Street, between North 3rd and North 2nd Streets to serve alcohol during the upcoming Downtown Alive Concert Series. The DBA plans a 15-week series of free concerts in the 200 Block of Chestnut Street, running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Saturday, from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Current regulations ban the consumption of alcohol on city-owned property, so a resolution is needed to allow vendors to set up and serve beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages during the concert series.

To learn more about the resolution click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.