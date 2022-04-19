Senior Connect
Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued an Amber Alert, known as Levi’s Call in Georgia, early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud, dial 911, call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-2133 or provide information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

