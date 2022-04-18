See flames rising into the air? It might be routine pipeline maintenance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the next several days, residents around Eagle Island in northwest Wilmington might notice some flames, the smell of natural gas and/or a whistling noise.

While it may seem like a fire, Piedmont Natural Gas explains that these effects are all part of the routine pipeline maintenance scheduled to run from Tuesday, April 19 to April 26.

“The work will take place near 3405 Fredrickson Road. These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses,” writes Piedmont Natural Gas in a release. “Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.