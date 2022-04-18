Senior Connect
See flames rising into the air? It might be routine pipeline maintenance

An example of a flare stack used in pipeline maintenance.
An example of a flare stack used in pipeline maintenance.(Piedmont Gas)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the next several days, residents around Eagle Island in northwest Wilmington might notice some flames, the smell of natural gas and/or a whistling noise.

While it may seem like a fire, Piedmont Natural Gas explains that these effects are all part of the routine pipeline maintenance scheduled to run from Tuesday, April 19 to April 26.

“The work will take place near 3405 Fredrickson Road. These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses,” writes Piedmont Natural Gas in a release. “Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.”

