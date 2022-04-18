Senior Connect
paws4vets launching Port City Highland Games at Randall Parkway

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Port City Highland Games will take place at 3400 Randall Parkway, behind the IRS building, on May 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

The Games will help benefit the paws4vets program, which has been providing highly trained service dogs to Wounded Veterans and Military Dependents since 2008.

Attendants can partake in spectating or participating in pipe bands, heavy athletics, dancing. There will be some activities for children, including herding dog and Highland dancing demonstrations.

The food and beer will be provided from vendors including Cheesesteak Hustle, Rebellion NC, Doc’s Killer Dogs, Snowie of the Carolinas and the Flying Machine Brewery.

Tickets for this event can be purchased prior to the event or with cash payment at the event.

