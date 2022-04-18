Senior Connect
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders

Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire Rescue salary increases will range from 18 to 30 percent.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County announced pay increases for employees in 911 Communications, Fire Rescue, and the NHC Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition to this pay plan change, a market increase is being proposed for staff in other county departments as part of the recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. An increase to the county’s current minimum wage of $15.30 per hour to $16.35 per hour and an increase of 6.86% to the overall pay plan is also being recommended,” writes New Hanover County in a release.

“These increases are based on an internal analysis and are directly in line with what the market currently demands, coupled with increased inflation, and the need to remain competitive in our starting pay and salary ranges,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet.

The full reccomended budget will be presented at a Board of Commissioners meeting on May 16 at 9 a.m., and the public hearing for the budget will be held on June 6 at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

