CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Freeman Park has been closed temporarily due to “dangerous high tide conditions.”

The Carolina Beach Police Department first made the announcement via Facebook on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. They plan to reassess the conditions tomorrow to determine if the park is safe to reopen.

***UPDATE*** Monday, April 18, 2022 10:30 AM Freeman Park is still experiencing dangerous high tide conditions and will... Posted by Carolina Beach Police Department on Monday, April 18, 2022

