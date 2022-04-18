Free Summer Concert Guide 2022 | Wilmington Concerts & Shows UPDATED
Get ready for a summer full of free music and fun at Wilmington’s live music venues.
There seems to be an influx of concerts for the summer season in Wilmington, and beyond so we’ve curated a list so you can expand your calendar. Whatever genre you are interested in there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer.
Here’s where to find free live music from June to September in Wilmington and beyond. We will continue to update our guide so check back for more concerts as they are announced.
Thursday Night Concerts in Wilmington and Beyond:
Sounds of Summer in Wrightsville Beach | Thursdays 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Wrightsville Beach Park | 4 Fran Russ Drive. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
Join WECT, and Cape Fear Weekend at the Sounds of Summer concert series at Wrightsville Beach Park. Every Thursday from June 8th to July 28th pack your picnic blanket, and enjoy a different band weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and snacks for an evening of music and fun! Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park.
The line up for bands for the series is as follows:
June 9th - FEEBS
Rock, Funk and the Blues is what you’ll hear from this six member band.
June 16th- Port City Shakedown
Port City Shakedown is a stylish, high-energy fronted party/dance band, so you better be ready to dance!
Their refreshing mix of the best high energy music… Motown, Soul, Rock, 80s / 90s / 2000s, through today’s Top 40, is guaranteed to get everyone on the dance-floor.
June 23rd - Southern Trouble
Southern Trouble’s style of music ranges from contemporary country/country rock to southern rock
June 30th - Uptown Easy
Uptown Easy is an 7-piece dance party band featuring a powerhouse horn & rhythm section, strong, soulful vocals & personality for days!
July 7th - Jack Jack 180
Jack Jack 180 is a multi- genre musical group that specializes in performing a blend of high-energy party, pop, rock covers.
July 14th - Overtyme Band
Overtyme has been entertaining Wilmington with their renditions of classic rock songs from The Beatles, The Eagles, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and Creedence Clearwater Revival for years. This classic rock cover band will take you back to a different era.
July 21st - reSoul Band
reSoul Band is a dance/party band that plays mostly dance, rock and country tunes, dating from the 70′s to popular hits.
July 28th - Dekker Road
Dekker Road plays classic rock and dance cover songs from Foo Fighters, Metallica, Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, Mothers Finest, Pearl Jam , LTD, Tom Petty and more.
Live at the Park In Leland | Certain Thursdays 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Founders Park Leland | 113 Town Hall Dr, Leland, NC
Enjoy a variety of acts at this outdoor park in Brunswick county. Bring your own blanket or chair and food and drink. Coolers are welcome! Smoking is strictly prohibited on all Town property.
April 28th - Phantom Playboys
May 5th - L shaped Lot
May 26th - Port City Shakedown
June 2nd - The Tonez
The 2022 Southport Summer Concert Series | Thursdays 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Franklin Square Park, Southport , North Carolina 28461
The Southport Summer Concert Series is back at Franklin Square Park! Join us each Thursday night at 6:00 pm under the shade of the majestic oaks at Franklin Square Park to enjoy the great music!
2-June Back Porch Rockers Classic Rock/Blues
9-June NowCat Classic Rock/Country
16-June Brunswick Big Band Big Band
23-June Zilches Classic Rock
30-June N/A7-July Christina Martinez Band Americana
14-July Carolina Line Band Bluegrass
21-July Parlay Classic Rock
28-July Chance Union Rock/80s & 70s
4-August Charlene & the Charlatans Bluegrass
11-August A Class Act Top 40 Dance, Beach, Soul, Shag
18-August Luna Sea Rock/Soul
25-August Salty Dawgs Rock, Pop, Country/Blues
1-September Blues Kings Blues/Jazz
Friday Night Free Live Music:
Friday Night Live at Port City Marina | Fridays 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Port City Marina | 10 Harnett Street Wilmington, NC
Kicking off Memorial Day, Port City Marina is proud to bring you Friday Night Live on the pier a new free concert series featuring tribute bands, and fun. Gates will open at 7:00 PM, and bands will begin at 8:00 PM. For those 21+ you will be able to purchase a $1 wristband to consume beer and wine that will benefit a different charity weekly.
May 27th - Tuesday’s Gone
June 4th - Funky Monks
July 1st - 20 Ride
July 8th - Breakfast Club
July 29th - Cosmic Charlie
August 5th - Fix You
August 12- Guardians of the Jukebox
August 19th - Abbey Road Live
September 2nd - Departure
Hampstead Alive After Five concert series | Fridays 6:30 PM
Hampstead Kiwanis Park 586 Sloop Point Loop Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443
All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Various food trucks will be on-site throughout the series. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
The free Friday evening concerts will feature live music by:
• May 20 Carl Newton
• June 3, Big City
• June 17, The Cruise Brothers Band
• July 8, Blackwater Band
• July 22, The British Invaders
Saturday Night Free Concerts:
Downtown Alive Concerts | Saturdays May - September 5:00 PM -10:00 PM
Chestnut St. between 2nd and 3rd
The Downtown Business Alliance is proud to announce that they will host a 15 week concert series called “Downtown Alive”. Starting May 28th through September 3rd you can see a different live act for free every Saturday.
May 28th - The Stranger
June 4th - Thunderstorm Artis
June 11th - Shoot to Thrill
June 18th- Zoso
June 25th - Johnny Folsom 4
July 2nd - Blink 180
July 9th - George Michael Reborn
July 23rd - Red Not Chili Peppers
July 30th - Thurston Howell
August 6th - ABACAB
August 13th - Sell Outs
August 20th - IYA TERRA
August 27th - Idle Wild South
September 3rd - JoeHero
Saturday Sunset Series in the Boatyard at Marina Grill | Saturdays Time TBA
Marina Grill | 18 Harnett Street Wilmington, NC
On Saturday’s Marina Grill will host a variety of different bands at their boat yard along the Cape Fear River. However, this venue is close to Live Nation’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion so each week the bands will perform at different times so that they don’t overlap with concerts going on at the neighboring venue. Check their Facebook page for details on timing for each show. Some of the evenings will also be bike nights. This series has already begun, and will go through October.
Sunday Night Free Live Music:
The Holden Beach Free Concert Series | Sundays 6:30-8:00 PM
131 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462
The Holden Beach free concert series takes place every Sunday from May 29 through September 4, 2022 at the Holden Beach Pavilion. Bring a friend, bring a chair and get ready to dance!
May 29th: Carolina Kool
June 5th: The Main Event Band
June 12th: The Embers
June 19th: Continental Divide
June 26th: The Tams
July 3rd: The Extraordinaires
July 10th: The Entertainers
July 17th: Chairman of the Board
July 24th: Band of Oz
July 31st: Carolina Breakers
August 7th: Blackwater Band
August 14th: North Tower Band
August 21st: Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot
August 28th: Too Much Sylvia
September 4th: Cat 5
Boogie in the Park Concert Series | 1st and 3rd Sunday 5:00 -7:00 PM
Kure Beach Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Avenue Kure Beach, NC 28449
Bring your beach chair or blanket and enjoy free, live music by the sea! No concert July 4th or Labor Day weekends.
5/1 - Uptown Easy
5/15 - Signal Fire
6/5 - The Donald Thompson Band
6/19 - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
7/17 - Down South Thunder
8/7 - Into the Fog
8/21 - Lynne and The Wave
9/18 - Circle City Rockers
10/2 - South of K
10/16 - Big Time Shine
