Free Summer Concert Guide 2022 | Wilmington Concerts & Shows UPDATED

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Get ready for a summer full of free music and fun at Wilmington’s live music venues.

There seems to be an influx of concerts for the summer season in Wilmington, and beyond so we’ve curated a list so you can expand your calendar. Whatever genre you are interested in there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer.

Here’s where to find free live music from June to September in Wilmington and beyond. We will continue to update our guide so check back for more concerts as they are announced.

Thursday Night Concerts in Wilmington and Beyond:

Sounds of Summer in Wrightsville Beach | Thursdays 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Wrightsville Beach Park | 4 Fran Russ Drive. Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Join WECT, and Cape Fear Weekend at the Sounds of Summer concert series at Wrightsville Beach Park. Every Thursday from June 8th to July 28th pack your picnic blanket, and enjoy a different band weekly from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Bring your picnic, lawn chairs, and snacks for an evening of music and fun! Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol is allowed in Wrightsville Beach Park.

The line up for bands for the series is as follows:

June 9th - FEEBS

Rock, Funk and the Blues is what you’ll hear from this six member band.

June 16th- Port City Shakedown

Port City Shakedown is a stylish, high-energy fronted party/dance band, so you better be ready to dance!

Their refreshing mix of the best high energy music… Motown, Soul, Rock, 80s / 90s / 2000s, through today’s Top 40, is guaranteed to get everyone on the dance-floor.

June 23rd - Southern Trouble

Southern Trouble’s style of music ranges from contemporary country/country rock to southern rock

June 30th - Uptown Easy

Uptown Easy is an 7-piece dance party band featuring a powerhouse horn & rhythm section, strong, soulful vocals & personality for days!

July 7th - Jack Jack 180

Jack Jack 180 is a multi- genre musical group that specializes in performing a blend of high-energy party, pop, rock covers.

July 14th - Overtyme Band

Overtyme has been entertaining Wilmington with their renditions of classic rock songs from The Beatles, The Eagles, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and Creedence Clearwater Revival for years. This classic rock cover band will take you back to a different era.

July 21st - reSoul Band

reSoul Band is a dance/party band that plays mostly dance, rock and country tunes, dating from the 70′s to popular hits.

July 28th - Dekker Road

Dekker Road plays classic rock and dance cover songs from Foo Fighters, Metallica, Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, Mothers Finest, Pearl Jam , LTD, Tom Petty and more.

Live at the Park In Leland | Certain Thursdays 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Founders Park Leland | 113 Town Hall Dr, Leland, NC

Enjoy a variety of acts at this outdoor park in Brunswick county. Bring your own blanket or chair and food and drink. Coolers are welcome! Smoking is strictly prohibited on all Town property.

April 28th - Phantom Playboys

May 5th - L shaped Lot

May 26th - Port City Shakedown

June 2nd - The Tonez

The 2022 Southport Summer Concert Series | Thursdays 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Franklin Square Park, Southport , North Carolina 28461

The Southport Summer Concert Series is back at Franklin Square Park! Join us each Thursday night at 6:00 pm under the shade of the majestic oaks at Franklin Square Park to enjoy the great music!

2-June Back Porch Rockers Classic Rock/Blues

9-June NowCat Classic Rock/Country

16-June Brunswick Big Band Big Band

23-June Zilches Classic Rock

30-June N/A7-July Christina Martinez Band Americana

14-July Carolina Line Band Bluegrass

21-July Parlay Classic Rock

28-July Chance Union Rock/80s & 70s

4-August Charlene & the Charlatans Bluegrass

11-August A Class Act Top 40 Dance, Beach, Soul, Shag

18-August Luna Sea Rock/Soul

25-August Salty Dawgs Rock, Pop, Country/Blues

1-September Blues Kings Blues/Jazz

Friday Night Free Live Music:

Friday Night Live at Port City Marina | Fridays 7:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Port City Marina | 10 Harnett Street Wilmington, NC

Kicking off Memorial Day, Port City Marina is proud to bring you Friday Night Live on the pier a new free concert series featuring tribute bands, and fun. Gates will open at 7:00 PM, and bands will begin at 8:00 PM. For those 21+ you will be able to purchase a $1 wristband to consume beer and wine that will benefit a different charity weekly.

May 27th - Tuesday’s Gone

June 4th - Funky Monks

July 1st - 20 Ride

July 8th - Breakfast Club

July 29th - Cosmic Charlie

August 5th - Fix You

August 12- Guardians of the Jukebox

August 19th - Abbey Road Live

September 2nd - Departure

Hampstead Alive After Five concert series | Fridays 6:30 PM

Hampstead Kiwanis Park 586 Sloop Point Loop Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443

All concerts will begin at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the entertainment. Various food trucks will be on-site throughout the series. Alcohol and pets are prohibited. All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

The free Friday evening concerts will feature live music by:

• May 20 Carl Newton

• June 3, Big City

• June 17, The Cruise Brothers Band

• July 8, Blackwater Band

• July 22, The British Invaders

Saturday Night Free Concerts:

Downtown Alive Concerts | Saturdays May - September 5:00 PM -10:00 PM

Chestnut St. between 2nd and 3rd

The Downtown Business Alliance is proud to announce that they will host a 15 week concert series called “Downtown Alive”. Starting May 28th through September 3rd you can see a different live act for free every Saturday.

May 28th - The Stranger

June 4th - Thunderstorm Artis

June 11th - Shoot to Thrill

June 18th- Zoso

June 25th - Johnny Folsom 4

July 2nd - Blink 180

July 9th - George Michael Reborn

July 23rd - Red Not Chili Peppers

July 30th - Thurston Howell

August 6th - ABACAB

August 13th - Sell Outs

August 20th - IYA TERRA

August 27th - Idle Wild South

September 3rd - JoeHero

Saturday Sunset Series in the Boatyard at Marina Grill | Saturdays Time TBA

Marina Grill | 18 Harnett Street Wilmington, NC

On Saturday’s Marina Grill will host a variety of different bands at their boat yard along the Cape Fear River. However, this venue is close to Live Nation’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion so each week the bands will perform at different times so that they don’t overlap with concerts going on at the neighboring venue. Check their Facebook page for details on timing for each show. Some of the evenings will also be bike nights. This series has already begun, and will go through October.

Sunday Night Free Live Music:

The Holden Beach Free Concert Series | Sundays 6:30-8:00 PM

131 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach, NC 28462

The Holden Beach free concert series takes place every Sunday from May 29 through September 4, 2022 at the Holden Beach Pavilion. Bring a friend, bring a chair and get ready to dance!

May 29th: Carolina Kool

June 5th: The Main Event Band

June 12th: The Embers

June 19th: Continental Divide

June 26th: The Tams

July 3rd: The Extraordinaires

July 10th: The Entertainers

July 17th: Chairman of the Board

July 24th: Band of Oz

July 31st: Carolina Breakers

August 7th: Blackwater Band

August 14th: North Tower Band

August 21st: Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot

August 28th: Too Much Sylvia

September 4th: Cat 5

Boogie in the Park Concert Series | 1st and 3rd Sunday 5:00 -7:00 PM

Kure Beach Ocean Front Park 105 Atlantic Avenue Kure Beach, NC 28449

Bring your beach chair or blanket and enjoy free, live music by the sea! No concert July 4th or Labor Day weekends.

5/1 - Uptown Easy

5/15 - Signal Fire

6/5 - The Donald Thompson Band

6/19 - Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot

7/17 - Down South Thunder

8/7 - Into the Fog

8/21 - Lynne and The Wave

9/18 - Circle City Rockers

10/2 - South of K

10/16 - Big Time Shine

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.