First Alert Forecast: soggy start to the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system will focus a soggy Monday on the Cape Fear Region. The risk of severe storms and flooding is low, though not quite zero. For the most part, the rain will be nice, soaking, and cleansing. Most backyards will get at least half an inch. Many will tally well over an inch.

A soaking rain system remains likely Monday. The risk of embedded severe storms is marginal owing to the expected lack of surface-based instability. Of course, we will keep a close eye on the radar in any case. pic.twitter.com/imvkNmq88R — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 18, 2022

The low pressure system will also create variable winds and potentially rangy temperatures. Expect brisk easterlies and cool 60s as a rule, but a brief burst of southerlies and milder 70s may develop also. Conversely, some far inland spots may maintain a northerly wind component and chillier 50s.

Between the recent full moon and healthy onshore breezes, minor tidal flooding is part of the Monday weather narrative. Take care! pic.twitter.com/HIXgkUjvqy — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 18, 2022

Your seven-day forecast offers sunnier and eventually warmer weather. Check it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

