First Alert Forecast: soggy start to the week

Your First Alert Forecast from early Mon., Apr. 18, 2022...
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A low pressure system will focus a soggy Monday on the Cape Fear Region. The risk of severe storms and flooding is low, though not quite zero. For the most part, the rain will be nice, soaking, and cleansing. Most backyards will get at least half an inch. Many will tally well over an inch.

The low pressure system will also create variable winds and potentially rangy temperatures. Expect brisk easterlies and cool 60s as a rule, but a brief burst of southerlies and milder 70s may develop also. Conversely, some far inland spots may maintain a northerly wind component and chillier 50s.

Your seven-day forecast offers sunnier and eventually warmer weather. Check it here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days anytime with your always-free WECT Weather App.

