Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Darius Rucker announced a stop in Wilmington on his 2022 tour. Rucker will perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington’s riverfront on Friday, August 26th. Rucker will perform with special guests rising country stars Larry Fleet and Tyler Booth. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM. There is a limit of 8 tickets per person to this event.

Rucker is a three-time Grammy winner known for his band Hootie and the Blowfish and solo country favorites like cover “Wagon Wheel” , and “My Masterpiece”

