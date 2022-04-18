Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their newborn twins has died. (CNN, Getty, Instagram/Cristiano)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media to say one of his newborn twins has died.

The Manchester United striker writes in a post also signed by his partner Georgina Rodriguez “it is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

Ronaldo announced last year that the couple was expecting twins.

He writes “only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.
Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted a statement confirming the death of one of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo already had four children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two confirmed fatalities; River Road closed after wreck
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire...
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders
Darius Rucker coming to Wilmington in 2022
Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

The Manchester United striker and his partner announced on social media that one of their...
Soccer star Ronaldo announces death of newborn son
Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the last known pocket of resistance inside the...
Mariupol makes last stand as Russian forces close in
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
A California woman pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping and lying to the FBI about it,...
Calif. woman pleads guilty to faking her own kidnapping in 2016
The IRS says some Americans may get smaller refunds than they expected and that those checks or...
Consumer Watch: Save or spend that 2022 tax refund?