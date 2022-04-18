Celebrate Earth Day at the CAM in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

This Friday celebrate Earth Day at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington North Carolina. FlowILM2022 will feature a heap of scientists, artists, local non-profits and UNCW labs and more. This is the second annual educational event hosted on museum grounds in honor of Earth Day, and it starts at 4 PM and ends at 9 PM.

Friday, April 22 is a Community Day at CAM with FREE admission for all to the galleries all day and evening (the State of the Art / Art of the State $5 surcharge still applies).

The main art events will begin at 7:30 PM.

There will be picnic to go meals, and beverages available for purchase.

FlowILM is produced by the Coaction Lab at the University of North Carolina Wilmington in collaboration with the Algae Society, The UNCW Office of the Arts and the UNCW Office of Community Engagement . This community art event is committed to articulating the un/stable relationships between organisms, environments, and technology.

If you aren’t able to attend the event in person you can live stream it here:

View the YouTube live stream of the event here: https://flowilm.com/watch-live

About Cameron Art Museum

Cameron Art Museum provides a cultural gathering place that enriches the lives of museum visitors and the community through high-quality exhibitions, lifelong learning in the arts, dynamic public programs, and stewardship and interpretation of the collection. CAM’s four core values: commitment to community, to lifelong learning in the arts, to support of artists, and to collecting, preserving, documenting and interpreting a permanent collection of art. The museum has been a collecting institution since inception, with approximately 4,000 objects in the permanent collection, with a primary and growing focus on modern art. The collection includes work by artists of national and international significance, used in changing thematic exhibitions, loan exhibitions, and for educational purposes. Cameron Art Museum is a non-profit fully reliant on the generosity of its donors. For more information visit the museum’s website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.