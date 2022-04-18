Benefit concert to feature local artists and bands at Odell Williamson Auditorium

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Local musicians and bands will be performing at a benefit concert to support Deborah Marez’s battle against cancer. The concert will be held at Brunswick Community College’s Odell Williamson Auditorium on April 27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

“100% of the funds raised during the Benefit Concert will be donated to Deborah Marez, who has been in a tough battle with breast cancer since January 2020. She has incurred many hospital visits since her diagnosis and is in great need of financial assistance. Despite this, she is still shining brightly and going about life with the biggest smile,” writes the Benefit Concert website.

Featured acts include: Asia Daye, The 2000s, Infinity Sione, Strange Brew USA, Inspirations Dance Center, Waco, Wyatt Fields and Bekah Norwood, Elena Rogers, Anastazia Zander, May Co, Tedward Brothers and Christian Cortes.

“The Benefit Concert is built upon three simple goals—Charity, Growing our community, and Leadership,” their website explains. The Benefit Concert team was started primarily by Brunswick Early College High School students and held its first concert in 2019.

