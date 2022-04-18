Senior Connect
Alex Jones’ Infowars files for bankruptcy protection

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — Infowars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the website’s founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces defamation lawsuits over his comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

The bankruptcy filing Sunday in Texas puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

In its court filing, Infowars said it had estimated assets of $50,000 or less and estimated liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. Creditors listed in the bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs in that case have said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy that Jones promoted. Jones has since conceded the shooting did happen. The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones.

Another newly filed lawsuit accuses Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets, but an attorney for Jones has called that allegation “ridiculous.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

