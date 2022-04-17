‘You can see the joy in their eyes and in their hearts:’ Hundreds gather for in-person Easter services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Easter Sunday is a chance for many church members to gather again for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

After the toll the last two years have taken on everyone, the church pews sat full on Sunday. A sight that members of the community haven’t seen in awhile.

“So many people have felt isolated, some of them it’s the first time they’ve been out in public in a long time with the pandemic,” said Lead Pastor of Pine Valley United Methodist Church Tim Reaves. “You can see the joy in their eyes and in their hearts you can feel that as we get together for the first time again.”

Pastor Reaves led 5 services at his church on Easter Sunday, and said that well over 200 members attended almost every service.

They have been having in-person events and on Zoom, but this was their first big Easter gathering in awhile.

Church members say, it was the feeling of having their hope restored being back with their community.

“We kind of felt like we did lose hope,” said Worship Leader Carson Edwards. “We were limping towards Easter and not in our normal lives. I feel like Easter and Easter services really bring that back out. You really get back in your normal routine and feel like you’re refreshed again.”

Edwards has been apart of the church since he was born, and says that this Easter, he was reminded to appreciate the little things.

“I think that being able to gather for Easter is a phenomenal thing that we took for granted for awhile,” said Edwards.

As hundreds spent Sunday gathering to celebrate the holiday, Pastor Reaves says the fellowship is what made it special.

“We know that just being in the community and having that fellowship, so many people have missed that as well,” he said.

For more information their church and services, click here.

