WPD arrest woman on several drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Rocky Point woman faces several drug charges after she was arrested by Wilmington police on Friday, April 15.

The Wilmington Police Department says Lacie Mehalko, 32, was pulled over on Harnett Street Friday. During a search of her vehicle, officers found cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

Mehalko was arrested on several drug charges including Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cocaine, PWISD Cocaine, M/S/D/P CS within 1,000 ft. of a School, and Maintain Vehicle Controlled Substance.

Mehalko is in jail under a $75,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.