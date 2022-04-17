First Alert Forecast: gorgeous Easter holiday before moisture returns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter to you! A round of gusty showers made their way through the region Saturday afternoon. Some locations saw between a quarter and a half inch of much needed rain.

What you can expect today: partly cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the lower 70s with a few 60s near the coast. A low end shower chance will stick around throughout the day and then ramp up Sunday night as the next storm approaches. By Monday, rain will get more widespread again. Use your WECT Weather App to track the twists and turns hour-by-hour and day-by-day.

Widespread heavy rain and a few embedded storms are likely as you head back to work Monday morning after a nice Easter Sunday in SE NC. On the plus side this should be a soaking rain that lowers pollen counts and eases the drought. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/ZJdLHCxbgT — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 16, 2022

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.