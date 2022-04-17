First Alert Forecast: gorgeous Easter holiday before moisture returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Easter to you! A round of gusty showers made their way through the region Saturday afternoon. Some locations saw between a quarter and a half inch of much needed rain.
What you can expect today: partly cloudy skies and comfortable highs in the lower 70s with a few 60s near the coast. A low end shower chance will stick around throughout the day and then ramp up Sunday night as the next storm approaches. By Monday, rain will get more widespread again. Use your WECT Weather App to track the twists and turns hour-by-hour and day-by-day.
Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.
