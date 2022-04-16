Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The price you pay to park in downtown Wilmington could soon be on the rise. City council members recently discussed a recommendation from the city’s parking manager to raise parking rates downtown.

Parking Manager Chance Dunbar presented his recommendation at the council’s budget work session last month. The proposal compares Wilmington to other benchmark cities including Charlotte, Chapel Hill, and Durham and found that Wilmington charges, on average, 74 cents less per hour for street parking compared to those cities.

Dunbar recommended the council adopt a new fee structure beginning in August that would increase on-street meter rates 50 cents per hour each year until reaching a total of $3.00 per hour. Presently, street parking downtown costs $1.50 per hour.

The recommendation also calls for the city to cease offering 90 minutes of free parking at the Market Street and 2nd Street parking decks, instead charging one dollar for the first hour with a maximum daily fee of $12 for the first year, up to $15 by 2024.

“All these expenses unfortunately add up and the sustainability of the cities parking program, its fund, need to be met with the appropriate parking fees to help justify that,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar says he wants to make these changes this year as the pandemic appears to be coming to an end.

“Two years later we’re coming out of COVID, activity is back, downtown is very busy and vibrant, so it felt like the time is right,” said Dunbar, adding that some of the city’s parking structures could soon be in need of improvements.

Not everyone is on board with raising prices, however. Councilman Kevin Spears wants to wait until inflation levels have calmed down before raising prices.

“I would hold off,” said Spears. “Where we are as a society right now, inflation is high, I guess you could say we’re coming out of a pandemic, but we’re still kind of in a pandemic and people are just in a tough spot.”

Spears says the lower parking rates in downtown Wilmington can help draw people in who are seeing higher prices at nearby beach towns.

“We understand the parking that goes on around us,” said Spears. “People talk about Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, we don’t want to get mentioned in those same conversations as it relates to parking.”

The recommendation calls for the increased rates to begin at the beginning of August, but would first have to be approved by Wilmington City Council. Spears says he expects the council will revisit the issue soon.

