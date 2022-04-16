‘One Tree Hill’ actor Michael Copon to make appearance at Wilmington Geek Expo

Senior Connect
‘One Tree Hill’ and 'Power Rangers' actor Michael Copon to make appearance at Wilmington Geek Expo
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Geek Expo will feature comic books, cosplayers, games and actors. One special guest of the expo, who is familiar with the Port City is actor Michael Copon.

Copon appeared in many different movies and is best known for his role in season two of the popular teen drama, ‘One Tree Hill’ which was actually filmed in Wilmington.

Although he starred in ‘One Tree Hill’, Copon is also well known for his role in the sci-fi show, ‘Power Rangers Time Force.’ During the expo, Copon will be meeting with fans, answering questions and also taking pictures.

WECT’s Daniella Hankey spoke with Copon to learn more about his career and how Wilmington changed his life and even helped him start his own studio in Virginia Beach.

If you are interested in the expo, it will be Saturday, April 16th from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Tickets are $10 for the Silver Membership Early Bird and $15 for VIP Membership Early Bird which allows you to access the expo early. Children ten and under are free.

