First Alert Forecast: temperatures & rain chances spike

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Easter weekend! Yesterday, noticeably cooler temperatures marked the forecast courtesy of a cold front passing through the Cape Fear Region. Today, expect temperatures to rebound back in the seasonable 70s in the afternoon.

Taking your plans outdoors? Scattered showers and isolated storms will dot the Easter weekend radar map at times, but they will certainly not amount to a 48-hour washout. Most of the weekend showers are to expected to glide through this afternoon and evening. By Monday, rain could get more widespread again. Use your WECT Weather App to track the twists and turns hour-by-hour and day-by-day.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.

