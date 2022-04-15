Wilmington’s $14,000 VIP seats at amphitheater went unused in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When the City of Wilmington approved a policy to spend $14,000 of taxpayer money on box-seats at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion they also took steps to ensure no tickets went to waste by allowing the resale of any unused tickets by the City Manager.

Those steps however proved futile as all of the tickets went unused by the City, and they failed to resell a single ticket in 2021.

The tickets were purchased as a way for the city to attract businesses and promote economic development for the city.

It’s nothing new, and other cities in the state also purchase seats to venues in their towns, according to city staff.

The idea is for City Council or city staff to use the tickets for the explicit purpose of economic development. That could mean taking business leaders looking to relocate their companies to Wilmington to shows, in an effort to show them the things Wilmington has to offer. These opportunities to highlight Wilmington are important to continuing to attract new businesses, create new jobs, and bring more revenue to the city.

However, neither City Council or staff had any economic development opportunities that coincided with any concerts, and therefore had no use for the tickets.

According to the City policy, those tickets should have been resold.

“If no appropriate economic development request is made for any specific event at any venue covered by this policy, Tickets for any such event are determined to be surplus, and the City Manager shall make those Tickets available for resale in any appropriate manner, as allowed by all applicable state laws,” according to the policy.

Why that didn’t happen is not clear; however, the City is working to ensure the policy is followed during the current season.

Councilman Luke Waddell was not on council when the purchase was approved; however, he was the only member of council to offer his thoughts on the wasted tickets. He said COVID-19 played a role in the City not utilizing the seats.

“Last year, business travel wasn’t really happening, right. So a lot of the economic development travel wasn’t really happening due to no small part of the Delta variant — essentially, all those tickets went unused. So that’s, that’s rough to see, you know, definitely looks like a giant waste and, essentially [it] is,” he said.

While COVID-19 did play a role on travel limitations, roughly 90,000 people attended shows at the new park, several of which were sold out.

Despite not being involved in the initial vote, Waddell took responsibility on behalf of the City, and said the policy is being reviewed so this does not happen again.

“We absolutely dropped the ball on the City level, not having policies in place on how to handle unused tickets. A myriad of reasons probably there that I’m not sure of, but having something in place to sell those tickets and be able to recoup taxpayer money. I can assure you that that is being rectified, it’s being looked into as we speak, and they’re setting those policies and procedures in place,” he said.

As for the future of the VIP tickets, Waddell said it’s something he plans on discussing at upcoming meetings.

“It’ll be interesting to discuss, if it’s going to be viable in future years. And ultimately, whether or not it truly is an effective use of taxpayer money. Obviously, looking at the first year we did it, I would say no, we’ll see what happens in 2022. But I can guarantee you it’ll be a major point of discussion in upcoming budget meetings for 2023 fiscal year budget,” Waddell said.

The city has confirmed these procedures are being reviewed.

“Staff is actively developing a better procedure to implement Policy 502 regarding the administration and resale of unused tickets. The city remains committed to advancing economic development and Riverfront Park has established itself as a critical asset to Wilmington’s cultural vibrancy, which will help job creation, job retention, and economic diversification,” according to the city.

As for his thoughts on the purchase in general, Waddell said as the city attracts larger companies, they are also competing with bigger cities vying for those jobs, and investments.

“Anything we can do to step up who we are, as we continue to rein in who we are, bringing in different businesses, we’re kind of leveling up on who we’re going against, to bring in businesses like that. So anything we can do to stand out and stand apart is a good thing from an economic development standpoint,” he said.

Criticism surrounding the purchase

Initially, the City had a drafted policy which would have allowed Council to use the tickets for free, and offer them to City staff as well as the general public for different purposes; however, after facing criticism from some residents, the City amended the policy. The amendment required any Council member to pay for their own ticket, and limited the uses to strictly economic development purposes.

Despite the criticism from residents, some on Council took aim at the media calling the coverage of the resolution inaccurate.

Councilman Neil Anderson was vocal about his thoughts on the media’s coverage. He said he felt like the City was letting the media dictate City policy, and voted against the amended policy.

It’s true, the City did get some criticism from city residents following the reporting.

According to meeting minutes, one resident said, “She read the WHQR article and whether it is a policy or proposal, it sets off red flags, specifically in the areas of ethics, fairness, and equity. She wrote she found it disturbing to have tax dollars allotted for this without input from citizens.”

Another said, “He did not appreciate the idea of using tax dollars to buy concert tickets.”

Mayor Pro Tem Margret Haynes also took issue with the media saying, “It’s a shame that we’ve come to that, here. And, you know, hopefully, hopefully the press can rise to the occasion and report things more appropriately.”

Both Anderson and Haynes went on to say the Council was very ‘frugal,’ and Haynes wanted to clarify the City would not be using taxpayer money, but revenues generated from the venue itself.

However, that is taxpayer money and the revenues from the park goes into the City’s general fund.

Another point Anderson made was that this was essentially a pilot program that could be revisited if it did not work out.

“If we find we don’t use it, don’t need it, next year is a different year and we can change it,” he said.

It’s not clear if he plans on proposing any changes this year.

WECT reached out to all members of Council for their thoughts and an interview about the waste of these tickets, only Waddell responded.

Note: Councilman Neil Anderson did apparently use the box seats for one show briefly, however, both he and his guests purchased their own tickets, according to Port City Daily, and his guests ended up sitting in the seats they had purchased.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.