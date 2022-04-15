Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis

The Geek Expo will feature comic books, writers, artists, cosplayers and games and even actors.
Wilmington Geek Expo showcases a special guest
By Daniella Hankey
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One special guest at the Wilmington Geek Expo is no stranger to the Port City.

Comic book writer Rich Davis is actually the creator and writer behind “Cult of Dracula” and lived in Wilmington for many years where he owned a comic bookstore, right in the heart of downtown at Wilmington.

During the expo, Davis will be promoting his book, “Cult of Dracula” and the sequel, “Rise of Dracula”. He will also have some copies on hand for attendees to purchase. If you are a fan of the book, then the good news is he will be signing books at no charge.

The Geek Expo will be Saturday, April 16th from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Tickets are $10 for the Silver Membership Early Bird and $15 for VIP Membership Early Bird which allows you to access the expo early. Children ten and under are free.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach
Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourns the loss of man who was murdered in his home
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

Latest News

Jon Stewart joins veterans in support in of the Honoring Our PACT Act of 2021
Local veterans march in support of the PACT Act alongside actor Jon Stewart
The program is partnered with NSea Swim, which promotes swimming inclusion and offers free...
NSEA Swim to host Swim Sprint for Swimclusion 5K race and fun run
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America helps local veterans...
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit group helps local Vietnam veterans
Community Classroom: Teacher seeks funding to brighten up her classroom
Community Classroom: Teacher seeks funding to brighten up her classroom