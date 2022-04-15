Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One special guest at the Wilmington Geek Expo is no stranger to the Port City.

Comic book writer Rich Davis is actually the creator and writer behind “Cult of Dracula” and lived in Wilmington for many years where he owned a comic bookstore, right in the heart of downtown at Wilmington.

During the expo, Davis will be promoting his book, “Cult of Dracula” and the sequel, “Rise of Dracula”. He will also have some copies on hand for attendees to purchase. If you are a fan of the book, then the good news is he will be signing books at no charge.

The Geek Expo will be Saturday, April 16th from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.

Tickets are $10 for the Silver Membership Early Bird and $15 for VIP Membership Early Bird which allows you to access the expo early. Children ten and under are free.

