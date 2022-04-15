‘We encourage you to hold off’ Ocean Rescue offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As people pour into local beach towns for the holiday weekend, Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue is offering tips to stay safe if you’re hitting the water.

“It’s very much still a response basis, so if you do go in the water it’s going to be at your own risk,” said Captain Sam Proffitt with Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.

Even though plenty of people are in town for the holiday weekend and various spring breaks, the peak season for beach patrol doesn’t start until Memorial Day.

There haven’t been any rescues as of Friday afternoon, but Cpt. Proffitt says, wind and current play a big factor into this weekend’s activities.

“Understand rip currents can occur at any time,” said Cpt. Proffitt. “Understand how, if you do find yourself caught in a rip current, how to do the proper procedures to remain safe.

He says if you find yourself caught in a rip current, the number one tip is not to panic. Let the current take you all the way out, then swim parallel to the shore to escape it.

“We encourage you to hold off if you can,” he said. “The lifeguards will be back in the stands the last Friday in May.”

That still didn’t stop surfers from hitting the beach on Friday afternoon.

“Waves are definitely going to be pretty choppy and hard to get out,” said Surfer Hendrix Croom. “Besides that, pretty sure they’re gong to be good.”

Beach patrol in Wrightsville Beach will be out this weekend from around 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on beach safety, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.