Union Station to host primary election town hall for New Hanover County

Cape Fear Community College's Union Station(CFCC)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT, Port City Daily and WHQR are partnering to host two primary election town halls at CFCC’s Union Station.

The first town hall will bring together the Board of Education candidates on Tuesday, April 26. The second will host the Board of Commissioners and Sheriff candidates on Tuesday, May 3. Both events will be at CFCC’s Union Station from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

WECT’s investigative reporter Michael Praats will be among the moderators at the forum.

