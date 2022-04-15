Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded to several reports of car theft on the morning of April 14, with at least fourteen parked cars broken into.

Police found that each of the cars reported were unlocked and thieves reportedly stole a unsecured handgun in one car and the keys of another, where the thieves drove off. Thankfully, the car has been recovered.

Per the statement from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, police urge citizens to protect themselves and those around them by following these steps:

1. Always lock your car when you leave it.

2. Never leave valuable property in your car.

3. Never leave your firearm in your parked car.

4. Always keep a record of the serial number of your firearms and valuable property.

Police ask that anyone who has relevant information to contact the lead investigator Detective T. Greene at 910-256-7945.

