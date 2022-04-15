Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded to several reports of car theft on the morning of April 14, with at least fourteen parked cars broken into.

Police found that each of the cars reported were unlocked and thieves reportedly stole a unsecured handgun in one car and the keys of another, where the thieves drove off. Thankfully, the car has been recovered.

Per the statement from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, police urge citizens to protect themselves and those around them by following these steps:

1. Always lock your car when you leave it.

2. Never leave valuable property in your car.

3. Never leave your firearm in your parked car.

4. Always keep a record of the serial number of your firearms and valuable property.

Police ask that anyone who has relevant information to contact the lead investigator Detective T. Greene at 910-256-7945.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Traffic wreck on G.V. Barbee Bridge caused multiple fatalities Tuesday night
Victims in fatal Oak Island crash identified
The search resulted in the seizure of firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other...
Complaints from citizens lead to arrest of suspected drug dealer

Latest News

Nick Farrar, a 6-6, 230-pound forward from Apex, N.C., will join the Seahawks after playing one...
Seahawks add transfers from Ole Miss, College of Charleston
Thalian Hall in Downtown Wilmington NC
Downtown Business Alliance announces plans for 15-week free concert series
Cape Fear Community College's Union Station
Union Station to host primary election town hall for New Hanover County
You can watch the forum live via the NHC NAACP Facebook Page or via Zoom by registering with...
New Hanover County NAACP to hold virtual sheriff candidate forum
Experts recommend getting a certified arborist to check your trees every three years.
Cape Fear Gardening: Learn how to trim your trees