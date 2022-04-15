Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tax tips ahead of Monday’s deadline

It's time to file your taxes!
It's time to file your taxes!(MGN)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Normally April 15th is tax day, but if you haven’t started filing yet, you still have some time.

The deadline was pushed back to Monday the 18th this year because of the holiday weekend.

But that doesn’t mean everything is on track. According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the Internal Revenue Service is still running on computers from the 1960s.

That, plus underfunding and understaffing for the agency and covid is creating massive backlogs.

“Last year, the IRS got over 200 million calls they only had 15,000 people to answer that calls,” said Adeyemo. “That meant for every one person they had to answer 16,000 calls.”

He said the best way to expedite the process is to file online.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach
Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourns the loss of man who was murdered in his home
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

Latest News

The price you pay to park in downtown Wilmington could soon be on the rise
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Richard van Breemen explained the research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective...
Hemp, CBD products could become illegal in NC July 1
Parking rules in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue urges everyone to use caution when entering the water this...
‘We encourage you to hold off’ Ocean Rescue offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
Special guest at Wilmington Geek Expo
Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis