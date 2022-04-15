Seahawks add transfers from Ole Miss, College of Charleston

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team will welcome two transfers for the upcoming season, coach Takayo Siddle announced Friday.

Nick Farrar, a 6-6, 230-pound forward from Apex, N.C., will join the Seahawks after playing one season at the College of Charleston, while Eric Van Der Heijden, a 6-8, 205-pound forward from Raleigh, N.C., arrives after a year at Ole Miss.

“We’re very excited about welcoming Nick and Eric – both from North Carolina – back home to join our Seahawk family,” said Siddle in a news release. “Nick will be a great addition because he’s the ultimate competitor. He has the unique ability to score both inside and out with his strength and athletic ability. Nick will play multiple positions for us and bring high energy to the court.

“We’re also very excited to have Eric join our program. He’s extremely versatile with excellent skills and athleticism. He will have an opportunity to contribute immediately at various positions. Eric comes from a basketball family as both parents were college standouts and played professionally in Europe.”

Farrar, who was a 3-star prospect out of Apex Friendship, played in 28 of the College of Charleston’s 32 games and made two starts. He averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 rebounds, while shooting 47.5 percent from the floor, 42.1 percent behind the arc and 96.2 percent at the free throw line.

Van Der Heijden was a top-200 prospect out of Millbrook High School and was the No. 9-ranked player in North Carolina when he signed with Ole Miss. He played in 15 games for the Rebels this past year, averaging 0.4 points and 0.6 rebounds.

