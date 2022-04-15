New Hanover County NAACP to hold virtual sheriff candidate forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NAACP will hold a virtual sheriff candidate forum on Wednesday, April 20, from 7-8 p.m.

You can watch the forum live via the NHC NAACP Facebook Page or via Zoom by registering with the details in the post below.

All candidates were invited to participate, but only incumbent sheriff Ed McMahon and candidate Kelvin Hargrove chose to attend. The forum will be moderated by Reddgo Long Jr.

Please join us next Wednesday at 7pm for our 2022 Virtual Sheriff Candidate Forum! Listen in to learn about each... Posted by New Hanover County NAACP on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

