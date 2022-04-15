Senior Connect
New Hanover County NAACP to hold virtual sheriff candidate forum

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County NAACP will hold a virtual sheriff candidate forum on Wednesday, April 20, from 7-8 p.m.

You can watch the forum live via the NHC NAACP Facebook Page or via Zoom by registering with the details in the post below.

All candidates were invited to participate, but only incumbent sheriff Ed McMahon and candidate Kelvin Hargrove chose to attend. The forum will be moderated by Reddgo Long Jr.

Posted by New Hanover County NAACP on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

