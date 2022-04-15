Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a brush fire off Hwy 211 in Brunswick County.

Reports came in of sightings of heavy smoke off Hwy 211 toward Southport around 5 p.m.

An official with St. James Fire Department confirmed multiple crews were involved and the forestry was bringing in heavy equipment to help control the fire.

According to a post on social media by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Hwy 211 was closed around 5:30 p.m.

Multiple fire crews respond to a brush fire off Hwy 211 (PHOTO CREDIT: Amanda Phillips) (WECT)

