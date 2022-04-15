Mark your calendars for Healthy Kids Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthy Kids Day, a free event that is fun for all the family, is being held at Empie Park Saturday, April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The goal of Healthy Kids Day is to encourage healthy lifestyles and active living to help reduce childhood obesity.

The event will kick off with a one mile fun run! At least the first 100 child participants will receive a free t-shirt. Click here to register.

Past events have drawn over 2,500 people and organizers aim to make this year’s event the best yet. Free admission includes:

One-mile fun run/walk (at 9:30 a.m.)

Sports stations

Face painting

Bouncy houses

Community booths

Animal rescue groups

Zumba

Lots of free swag and prizes!

Food will be available for purchase by local food trucks

The 9th Healthy Kids Day takes place at Empie Park, 3405 Park Avenue, Wilmington, and is hosted by the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.