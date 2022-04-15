Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Mark your calendars for Healthy Kids Day

Healthy Kids Day 2018
Healthy Kids Day 2018
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthy Kids Day, a free event that is fun for all the family, is being held at Empie Park Saturday, April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The goal of Healthy Kids Day is to encourage healthy lifestyles and active living to help reduce childhood obesity.

The event will kick off with a one mile fun run! At least the first 100 child participants will receive a free t-shirt. Click here to register.

Past events have drawn over 2,500 people and organizers aim to make this year’s event the best yet. Free admission includes:

  • One-mile fun run/walk (at 9:30 a.m.)
  • Sports stations
  • Face painting
  • Bouncy houses
  • Community booths
  • Animal rescue groups
  • Zumba
  • Lots of free swag and prizes!
  • Food will be available for purchase by local food trucks

The 9th Healthy Kids Day takes place at Empie Park, 3405 Park Avenue, Wilmington, and is hosted by the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Thieves break into at least 14 vehicles in Wrightsville Beach
Multiple fire crews respond to Brunswick County brush fire
Crowds line up to see a concert at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Food truck operating without permit at concert venues ordered to cease operations
Norman Foggan's car shop in Whiteville.
Old Dock community mourns the loss of man who was murdered in his home
The man jumped into the river near the intersection of Market and Water streets on March 29.
WPD releases picture of man who died after jumping into Cape Fear River

Latest News

The price you pay to park in downtown Wilmington could soon be on the rise
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Richard van Breemen explained the research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective...
Hemp, CBD products could become illegal in NC July 1
Parking rules in downtown Wilmington
Wilmington City Council discusses increasing paid parking rates
Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue urges everyone to use caution when entering the water this...
‘We encourage you to hold off’ Ocean Rescue offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
Special guest at Wilmington Geek Expo
Wilmington Geek Expo to feature a familiar face to the Port City: Rich Davis