Former Whiteville High star Gore to make MLB debut

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Whiteville High School star MacKenzie Gore will make his major league debut for the San Diego Padres on Friday. April 15.

San Diego manager Bob Melvin announced that the 23-year-old lefthander will start against the Atlanta Braves. The game begins at 9:40 p.m.

Gore was the No. 3 pick in the 2017 major league draft after a standout career at Whiteville.

He was named the Gatorade High School Male Athlete of the Year after leading the Wolfpack to the 1A state championship in 2017.

As a senior, Gore went 9-0 with a 0.22 earned run average and 132 strikeouts on 63 1/3 innings.

