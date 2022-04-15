Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: seasonable weather returns briefly, rain chances to spike soon

By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday evening to you! Noticeably cooler temperatures marked your First Alert Forecast today courtesy of a cold front passing through the Cape Fear Region. Easter weekend will have seasonable daytime readings in the 70s and nights in the 50s.

Scattered showers and isolated storms will dot the Easter weekend radar map at times, but they will certainly not amount to a 48-hour washout. The highest risk by far will be Saturday afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather is low. By Monday, rain could get more widespread again. Use your WECT Weather App to track the twists and turns hour-by-hour and day-by-day.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days forecast with your WECT Weather App.

