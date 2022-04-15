Downtown Business Alliance announces plans for 15-week free concert series

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Given city approval, the Downtown Business Alliance plans to hold a 15-week free “Downtown Alive Concert Series” beginning May 28.

According to the concert series website, the DBA is partnering with Son of Ander LLC to hold the weekly concerts on Chestnut Street between 2nd and 3rd Street. DBA plans to make a formal announcement following approval from the City of Wilmington on April 19.

Conan Anderson presented the concert series to the DBA after conversations with residents and Cool Wilmington founder Chris Andrews.

The DBA is not the first group to announce plans to hold free concerts following the cancellation of the Downtown Sundown Concert Series. The Pier at Port City Marina announced plans for a Friday night concert series, and the Marina Grill will hold the first of its Saturday Sunset Series on April 16.

